Man’s decomposed body found in Dwarka house: Cops

NEW DELHI: A body of a man in decomposed state with multiple stab wounds was found in a house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect the man, Sachin, a call operator in a private company, was killed by his wife Kavya, who was detained later from Uttam Nagar.

On Tuesday evening, a PCR call was received about a man being killed by his wife. Police found Sachin’s decomposed body in his Chanakya Place 2 home. Initial investigation indicates he was killed by Kavya on the night of Saturday to Sunday due to ongoing domestic violence. Sachin, who married Kavya three years ago, had multiple stab wounds. Kavya, who fled, is now under interrogation.