Manoj Tiwari & Bansuri Swaraj unveil plans for girls’ hostel in Timarpur

NEW DELHI: Former president of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manoj Tiwari and New Delhi candidate, Bansuri Swaraj announced the proposal to build a girls’ hostel in Timarpur, on Friday.



This hostel, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, aims to accommodate female students from Delhi University and will be funded through the Nirbhaya Fund. The administrative

decision work has commenced, and the code of conduct is in the works.

“A demand for a hostel was raised on March 7, 2024, and by March 15, construction of this significant hostel will begin, costing Rs 272 crores. That is why it is said that if there is Modi, anything is possible. This hostel will cost Rs 200 crores, with Rs 72 crore allocated for CCTV cameras installation, underlining the Modi government’s commitment to women’s safety,” stated Bansuri Swaraj.

She further mentioned that a Gurmukhi centre is under construction at Khalsa College of Delhi University, alongside a Buddhish centre,

with an investment of Rs 35 crore. The curriculum there is expected to include Punjabi instruction.

“The Modi government has done many things for working women and girl students. Today, during my visit to inaugurate a community centre in Timarpur Assembly in Delhi, many girl students came and expressed their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for this great work,” Tiwari remarked.