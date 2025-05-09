Manohar Lal Khattar & CM Gupta discuss Capital’s urban makeover

New Delhi: In a rare move, Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday for a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and top officials, signaling a more collaborative approach between the Centre and the Delhi government on long-pending urban challenges.

This was the first time that the Union Urban Affairs minister held such discussions at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting, which included officials from over a dozen key departments including Delhi Metro, MCD, DDA, NDMC, and the Traffic Police, centered on a broad spectrum of urban issues, from traffic congestion and power supply to water availability and slum rehabilitation.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Khattar said, “Many issues have remained unresolved for the last 15–20 years due to the inefficiency of previous governments. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, these are now being actively taken up. Formal policies will follow shortly.”

Khattar confirmed that matters related to land ownership, infrastructure development, and power supply were discussed. He emphasised the central government’s commitment to resolving land-related bottlenecks and hinted at progress on the much-delayed land pooling and freehold property policies.

Chief Minister Gupta, echoing Khattar’s remarks, said, “This is the strength of a double-engine government. We’re working closely with the Centre to streamline major infrastructure and policy issues, particularly those related to land and urban development.”

With the BJP administration in Delhi nearing the 100-day milestone, the meeting marks a strategic push to accelerate developmental promises. The party now controls both the Delhi government and the MCD, following AAP’s decision to skip the mayoral race.

One of the major topics discussed was the progress on the Yamuna cleaning project, for which the Delhi Cabinet recently sanctioned over Rs 3,100 crore. The initiative involves a multiphase effort to install 27 sewage treatment plants, expand the sewer network, and provide household connections.

Officials also presented updates on flood mitigation measures for the monsoon, water supply plans for the summer, Central Vista coordination, and environmental approvals for tree cutting and afforestation.

“This was an inter-agency brainstorming session to align on challenges and solutions. Each department shared progress and raised critical points,” an official said.