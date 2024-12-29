Manish Sisodia unveils spl education manifesto for Jangpura constituency

New Delhi: In a first for Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Manish Sisodia has released a comprehensive education manifesto for the Jangpura constituency, pledging to further enhance the region’s educational infrastructure and opportunities. Sisodia, who previously served as Delhi’s Education minister, outlined his vision to continue transforming education in the area, emphasising modern infrastructure, teacher development, and equal opportunities for all students.

Speaking about his plans, Sisodia said, “Quality education for children is the key to the progress of any family. We all aspire for our children to grow up to be successful and respected individuals. To achieve this, access to quality education is crucial. As Delhi’s Education Minister, I have laid a strong foundation to provide quality education to every child in Delhi. Now, as MLA from the Jangpura constituency, I am here to continue this work and realise my dream of providing the best possible educational facilities to every child.”

Sisodia’s manifesto includes ambitious plans for the construction of new schools and the upgrading of existing facilities. The key proposals include building two new schools in Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin, and constructing new buildings at Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram schools to accommodate students up to Class 12. Additionally, teacher staffing, security, and cleanliness will be prioritised in all schools, with efforts made to coordinate school timings with local traffic authorities.

Furthermore, Sisodia addressed the issue of private schools and ensured that the 11 aided schools in Jangpura will receive facilities on par with government schools. “No private school will be allowed to arbitrarily increase fees,” he stated, adding that grants for aided schools will be

distributed on time, and teachers will be provided with respect, training, and development opportunities.

The manifesto also highlights plans to enhance linguistic diversity and vocational opportunities. “Teachers will be appointed to teach Tamil and other South Indian languages in schools attended by children from these communities,” Sisodia said. Additionally, foreign language courses in German, French, and Japanese will be introduced, along with vocational training aligned with future employment opportunities. The introduction of advanced self-defence courses for girls will also ensure their safety.

Parents will also play a pivotal role in this vision. Monthly parent-teacher meetings will be held, and school management committees will be given additional support to involve more parents in their children’s education. “In addition to Mega PTMs, monthly parent-teacher meetings will be organised to keep parents informed

about their child’s progress,” Sisodia stated.

In his concluding remarks, Sisodia reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring every child in Jangpura has access

to the best education, empowering both students and parents in the process.