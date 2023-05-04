Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in money laundering case

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma for an urgent listing and was allowed to be listed for hearing on Thursday, when it will be heard before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Sisodia has filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife.

In his regular bail plea filed in the CBI case, Sisodia had earlier argued that his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease, for 20 years and it was likely to worsen.

He has challenged a trial court’s April 28 order by which his bail plea was dismissed in the money laundering case on the ground that the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence.”

Sisodia’s regular and interim bail pleas in the case lodged by CBI are also listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Sharma.

He was arrested by the CBI and ED in the corruption and money laundering cases on February 26 and March 9 respectively.

The trial court, while denying him relief in the ED’s case, had said that the prosecution was able to show a genuine and prima facie case for Sisodia’s involvement in money laundering.