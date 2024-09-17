Manish Sisodia meets Kejriwal to decide next Delhi CM

New Delhi: In the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s surprising announcement of his intention to resign, pivotal discussions about his successor took place at his residence on Monday.



The meeting, held at Kejriwal’s official home in Civil Lines, was attended by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha. This strategic discussion lasted for nearly an hour and was a critical step in determining the future leadership of the party.

Kejriwal’s resignation announcement on Sunday sent shockwaves through political circles. The Chief Minister declared he would step down from his position unless the public granted him a “certificate of honesty.” This bold statement underscored his commitment to integrity and accountability, signalling a shift in his approach to governance amid ongoing legal challenges.

The meeting between Kejriwal and Sisodia was a key moment in the party’s leadership transition strategy. The discussions were focused on identifying a suitable candidate to succeed Kejriwal, with speculation mounting around the potential names including Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and AAP ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

According to officials, the discussions also touched upon the necessity for a comprehensive plan to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the party’s governance stability. The conversation extended into the evening with the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), where the potential successors were further deliberated.

Kejriwal’s announcement came just days after his release on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy corruption case. The timing of the resignation, paired with Kejriwal’s insistence on public validation for his return to office, has created a sense of urgency within the party to finalise its leadership plans.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal would convene a meeting of AAP legislators to formally discuss and decide on the new Chief Minister. This session is expected to be instrumental in formalising the leadership transition and addressing any concerns within the party ranks.