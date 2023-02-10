Manish Sisodia inspects Naval Training Centre of NCC Delhi at Okhla

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the Naval Training Centre of NCC Delhi at Okhla Barrage on Friday.



During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials of PWD and Flood and Irrigation Control Department to fix the route from the training centre to the river bank, and remove the hyacinth alongside the river so that the cadets could train better.

On Thursday, during a felicitation ceremony of NCC cadets at the Delhi Secretariat, NCC officials discussed a few issues regarding issues at NCC Delhi Naval Training Centre. Taking immediate cognizance of the same, Sisodia visited the site. Sisodia instructed the officials to address all the problems of the centre within 15 days to ensure better training facilities for the cadets. He will inspect the centre again after 15 days.

Sisodia said, “NCC makes our youth disciplined and inculcates the spirit of patriotism in them. It is the priority of the Kejriwal Government to arrange better facilities for our cadets. We are continuously working in this direction. At yesterday’s function,

the officers of the Naval Training Unit of the NCC brought their issues regarding facilities for the cadets to my notice. Making it a priority, I have instructed the officials to solve all the problems here within 15 days so that the cadets do not face any problems during their training.”