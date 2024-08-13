Manish Sisodia holds first meeting with AAP MLAs after bail

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, held his first meeting with party legislators on Monday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.



This meeting, held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, marked a significant moment as Sisodia reengaged with his party following his 17-month incarceration.

The meeting was attended by prominent AAP leaders including Sunita Kejriwal, National General Secretary (Organization) Dr. Sandeep Pathak, Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai, and Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain.

The gathering was filled with enthusiasm as legislators celebrated Sisodia’s return and expressed their solidarity with him. During the meeting, the focus was on strategising for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

All 70 AAP legislators pledged to work towards winning all the seats in the Delhi Assembly. Sisodia urged the legislators to focus on “positive and work-oriented politics” and to spread awareness of the unique achievements of the Kejriwal government to every household.

He emphasised, “After the independence of India, Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has shown results in adverse conditions and worked for the people.”

He further remarked, “The BJP people must be thinking that after the fighters of the freedom struggle, we are the first ones who are neither breaking nor bowing down.”

The meeting also addressed the challenges faced due to the alleged political conspiracy by the BJP and the central government to obstruct Delhi’s progress.

Dr. Sandeep Pathak criticised the BJP’s attempts to block Delhi’s development and declared, “Modi government made every effort to halt Delhi’s progress through conspiracies, yet Kejriwal’s government has accomplished countless works.”

Pathak added, “The BJP’s attempts to sabotage the AAP will not succeed. It is impossible to break or buy off the Aam Aadmi Party.”

The party has resolved to counteract the BJP’s attempts to derail Delhi’s development and ensure that the public remains informed about the AAP’s achievements.