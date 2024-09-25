Manish Sisodia holds a ‘padyatra’ in Timarpur

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a vibrant ‘padyatra’ in the Timarpur Assembly constituency, rallying public support for Arvind Kejriwal’s return as Chief Minister and his own reinstatement as Education minister. The event, marked by enthusiastic crowds and an outpouring of flowers, showcased the community’s faith in the leadership duo, credited with revolutionising Delhi’s education system.



As Sisodia walked through the streets, he engaged directly with the people, posing the question, “Imandari ki kya pehchan?” The resounding response from the crowd was clear, “Kejriwal aur Jhadu ka nishaan!” This chant underscored the public’s trust in the integrity of both leaders amidst recent political turmoil.

During the padyatra, Sisodia remarked on the widespread support he has encountered. “I am meeting a large number of people everywhere whose children are receiving a good education, who are benefiting from Mohalla Clinics, or whose electricity bills have dropped to zero,” he said. “Everywhere, the people of Delhi are saying that they want Arvind Kejriwal back as Chief Minister and me as Education Minister.”

Reflecting on the political climate, Sisodia emphasised the significance of integrity in leadership. “They have full faith in the honesty of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, that’s why Arvind Kejriwal resigned, because of the allegations made against him and me,” he stated. This assertion highlights the duo’s commitment to transparency and accountability, particularly in the face of allegations from political opponents.

Sisodia also addressed the implications of Kejriwal’s resignation. “If he wanted, he could have remained the Chief Minister for four more months, he resigned because he is the most unwaveringly honest leader in this country,” he asserted, framing the resignation as a principled stand against perceived injustices.

He criticised the BJP, claiming that their actions were part of a conspiracy to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “The BJP sent Arvind Kejriwal to jail as part of a conspiracy, their plan was to break the government by imprisoning these leaders,” Sisodia alleged.