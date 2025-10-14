Manipuri woman dead, man hurt after domestic dispute in Munirka

NEW DELHI: A woman from Manipur died and a man was injured following an alleged domestic dispute in a house in southwest Delhi’s Munirka area, police

said on Monday.

A PCR call was received at the Kishangarh Police Station on Sunday regarding a quarrel between a husband and wife at Munirka Village, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Thempi Khongsai, a resident of Munirka Village and a native of Senapati district, Manipur. She worked as a beautician, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The injured has been identified as Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery shop owner from Bishnupur in Manipur, currently residing in Munirka Village. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two had been living together for about three years. On Saturday, a quarrel between the couple prompted the woman to call her father, who alerted the landlady.

Police found them with neck injuries in a locked house, recovered a knife.

The woman died at AIIMS; the man is under treatment.