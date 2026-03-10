Manipuri woman beaten with belt by minor boys in city park

NEW DELHI: A Manipuri woman has alleged that she was beaten with a belt and attacked with a knife after she objected to sexual and racial remarks by a group of boys in a south Delhi park.



The police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the incident that took Sunday evening in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar near the Saket District Court Complex.

The woman and her friend had gone to the park for a walk and were taking pictures when around six to seven boys started teasing them with sexual slurs, the police said.

“When we objected and asked them to stop, the group allegedly became aggressive and called us ‘prostitutes’ while making racist remarks and using abusive Hindi slang,” the woman said in the complaint.

She alleged that the situation quickly escalated into violence. “They became aggressive and started physically assaulting me. They did not stop even after beating me.”

She alleged that one of the attackers took out a knife and attempted to stab her, forcing her to run away from the spot.

“When I fell running, they took an iron belt and hit me on the back of my head, causing bleeding in my right ear,” she said. The woman alleged that she and her friend begged the attackers to stop, but the assault continued. “We were begging them not to beat us anymore. While we were running, we called for help, but nobody tried to stop the assault and harassment on us,” she said.

The woman said she had never seen the attackers before.

“For me, it was shocking: I do not know them, I saw them for the first time, how could they attack me in daylight!” she said, according to the complaint. The local SHO and other staff rushed to the spot and met the injured woman after a distress call, the police said.

They said the woman told them that some boys aged around 15 to 16 years were there in the park and began passing abusive remarks and sexual slurs. When she objected, they allegedly became aggressive and started quarrelling with her. According to the police, one of the accused hit the woman with a waist belt, causing minor injuries.

She was taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Police registered an FIR, apprehended four juveniles and recovered the belt used in the assault.