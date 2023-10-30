Manipur: Women in relief camps receive skill training on reusable sanitary pads

NEW DELHI: Displaced women in relief camps received Skill Training on Reusable (Cloth-based) Sanitary pads in Churachandpur district in Manipur. As part of the government’s initiative to skill people who have been displaced due to the ethnic conflict that started on May 3. Women in relief centres in Churachandpur were taught a set of skills between October 27-28.



“The women were taught how to make sanitary pads. The next session will include up-skilling of women on how to generate revenue by making and selling sanitary pads. We also distributed cloth sanitary pads during the session,” said Sushanta Das of Kolkata Days for Girls, an NGOs based out of Kolkata, West Bengal. As part of Skill training, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur along with Days For Girls NGO imparted the two day skill training on Reusable(Cloth-based) Sanitary pads for the IDPs in Relief camps at KCC Molnom, M.Songgel, ECA Tuibong, CFC Relief Camps. This will help the inmates of the relief centres to create self awareness on personal hygiene along with livelihood generation for themselves, the Churachandpur district office said in an statement.

“This inturn involves making of sustainable (cloth-based) sanitary pads, which are cheap, durable for up to 3 years,” the statement added. The NGO members have educated the women on their personal hygiene and also distributed over 300 sanitary kits consisting of reusable (cloth) sanitary pads, soaps, napkins, and a monthly calendar.