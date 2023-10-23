Manipur violence: Court grants CBI transit custody of man accused of looting arms from police

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted the CBI the remand of a man, arrested earlier by the NIA, to produce him in an Assam court in a Manipur violence case related to a mob looting a large number of arms and ammunition from a police establishment in May, his lawyer said.

Special Judge Sachin Gupta granted the CBI the transit police remand of accused Moirangthem Anand Singh (45). He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a separate case related to the Manipur violence and was lodged in Tihar Central Jail here, advocate Rahul Kumar, appearing for the accused, said. The judge passed the order on October 20 on an application moved by the CBI, which claimed that the accused was required to be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam.

The CBI alleged that on May 4, about 5,000 persons holding arms and weapons forcibly entered the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) campus, overpowered the sentries and looted a large number of arms and ammunition kept inside.

The central probe agency said that the stolen arms were recovered from the accused and others when they were arrested in a separate case related to the violence.

Advocate Kumar, along with Ashish Kashyap, opposed the CBI application during the arguments.