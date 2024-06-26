Mangolpuri resident convicted for domestic power theft

NEW DELHI: A special court has convicted a Mangolpuri resident for indulging in power theft for domestic use, a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Rohini, Jitendra Singh, convicted Dinesh Singh, a resident of Mangolpuri, for indulging in power theft for domestic usage under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, she said.

The quantum of sentence and civil liability in the case is yet to be determined, the spokesperson added.

During the investigation, police found that the accused was illegally tapping electricity by puncturing the Low Tension Aerial Bundled Cable. There was no meter or legitimate connection, and a load of 7.718 KW was connected for domestic use.

The court has also convicted four others for power theft since April in Prahladpur Bangar, Mangol Puri, Sultanpuri, and JJ Colony

Shakurpur.