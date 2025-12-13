Mangolpuri: Man stabbed to death, another injured after drunken brawl

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death, and another was injured after an altercation with two youngsters while all parties were allegedly in an inebriated state in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am in Mangolpuri, they said, adding that police received a medico-legal intimation from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding one person brought dead and another injured.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Singh, a resident of Mangolpuri. He had a single stab wound to the chest. He was unmarried and unemployed. His parents are no more, and he lived with his siblings, police said.

The injured, Anil, 45, also a resident of the same locality, sustained a stab injury on the right side of his abdomen. He underwent surgery and is now stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that both men were in an inebriated state and sitting by the roadside when a van stopped nearby. Two young men stepped out from the vehicle, and a brief quarrel ensued, after which the assailants allegedly stabbed both victims, police said.

“All accused have been identified and apprehended. They have confessed to

the crime, and the weapon of offence has been recovered,” the officer said.

Police added that both sides were under the influence of alcohol when the altercation took place. Further investigation is underway. Agencies