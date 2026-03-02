Mandoli Jail prisoner dies after being rushed to hosp

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi died at Delhi’s GTB Hospital on Sunday after being taken there in an unconscious condition, police said. The deceased has been identified as Azad. He was lodged in the jail for the past few days in connection with a case, they said.



According to the police, information was received from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of an undertrial prisoner from Mandoli jail in an unconscious state.

“He was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary and sent for post-mortem examination,” a senior police officer said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Sources in the police said Azad had allegedly been involved in a quarrel inside the jail on the night of February 24. He was produced before a court in Karkardooma in connection with his case recently and had also spoken to his family members late Saturday night.

His family members alleged that he was assaulted inside the jail and claimed that certain ward staff had beaten him, leading to his death. They have demanded strict action and a fair investigation into the incident.

A police team reached the hospital after receiving information and shifted the body to the mortuary. Jail authorities have been informed and statements of inmates and staff are likely to be recorded as part of the inquiry.