Mandi Road set for major expansion under NHAI, move to ease Ggm-Chattarpur traffic

New Delhi: The Delhi government is breathing new life into a long-pending infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion on one of South Delhi’s busiest stretches. Mandi Road, a critical 8.8-kilometre corridor connecting MG Road near Chattarpur Metro Station to Faridabad Road at

the Haryana border, will soon undergo a significant expansion under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The road, which is currently maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), has been a notorious bottleneck for years due to its narrow width and heavy daily traffic from commuters moving between Gurugram, Chattarpur, and surrounding areas. According to PWD minister Parvesh Verma, the

decision to transfer the road to NHAI comes after years of stalled progress. “NHAI has a better track record in land acquisition and project execution. That’s crucial for widening Mandi Road,” Verma said.

The move is part of a broader decongestion strategy that has seen several key roads handed over from PWD to NHAI for upgradation. Officials say that a flyover near the Main Chattarpur Road-SSN Marg intersection is also being explored through a new feasibility study.

Originally proposed in 2012, the Mandi Road project has seen multiple delays. A detailed project report was prepared over a decade ago, and public feedback was sought in 2013. However, the plan stalled until it received a fresh green light from Delhi’s Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2023, under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor VK Saxena.

Widening the road will require the acquisition of around 20 hectares of land. While the city’s Master Plan envisions a 100-foot-wide carriageway, current ground conditions have narrowed it to 60 feet, a longstanding concern among local residents.

The revived project now awaits NHAI’s formal takeover to begin execution.