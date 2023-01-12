Man & woman’s body found in hotel in northwest Bawana

Bodies of two persons were found at a hotel in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area with the police suspecting that the man killed the woman before ending his life by consuming sulphas tablets.

According to police, the hotel owner informed police about the two bodies in one of the rooms.

The woman had an injury on the neck while foam marks and a foul smell were noticed in the mouth of the man. There was also some vomit on the side of the man’s body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

A black liquid was also found in the bathroom which seemed to be vomit, the officer said.

The hotel is in Bawana Sector-2. They came to the hotel around 10 am on Tuesday and had checked-in their room, police said.

On checking with the reception, it was found that both the deceased were 21 years old. A blood-stained knife and sulphas powder were found at the spot, police said.

Prime facie, it looks like the man killed the woman and later consumed sulphas tablets leading to his death, the DCP said.

CCTV footage were checked but no one could be seen entering the room after they checked-in, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, the police officer said, adding that address details are being verified.

The duo were colleagues and worked in a shoe manufacturing factory in the Bawana Industrial Area. They have known each other for last six to eight months, police said.

When family members of the deceased were contacted, they told police that they were aware that both knew each other and were friends. However, family members maintained that they did not know the depth of their relationship, police said.

After post-mortem, bodies have been handed over to the families, they said.