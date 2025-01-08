Man who strangled wife also planned to murder her friend

NEW DELHI: A motorcycle taxi driver in Delhi, Dhanraj, has been arrested for murdering his wife, Deepa Chauhan, over suspicions of infidelity. He hid her decomposed body inside a bed box in their Janakpuri home. Police say Dhanraj had also planned to kill her male co-worker, whom he suspected of being in a relationship with his wife. However, his plan was thwarted before he could act.

The police recovered Deepa’s body on January 5, with her mouth covered in white tape. An FIR was registered based on her father’s complaint. Dhanraj, an alcoholic, worked as a motorcycle taxi driver while his wife supported the household. He disapproved of her friendship with the co-worker, which led to an argument on December 29, during which he strangled her.

Dhanraj then stuffed her body in a bed box, attempting to delay decomposition by taping her mouth. He also researched online how to dismember the body and enlisted friends to help dispose of it, but they refused. Dhanraj, who had fled to Amritsar after the crime, was traced by the police, arrested on January 7 at Karnal bypass, and confessed to the murder. The

investigation continues.