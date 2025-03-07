Man who pointed gun at officer gets 15 days’ interim bail

NEW DELHI: Shahrukh Pathan, who hogged media spotlight as he pointed a pistol at a policeman and threatened to kill him during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was granted 15 days’ interim bail on Friday to attend to his ailing father.

Pathan is accused of being part of a riotous mob that inflicted a gunshot injury to a person near Maujpur Chowk on February 24, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Pathan’s plea seeking interim bail on the ground that his father is suffering from a “serious medical condition” and that he needs to “take care of his ailing father and arrange funds for his family”.

The judge took note of the medical documents showing that Pathan’s father has been suffering from multiple ailments and that he was also hospitalised.

The court granted Pathan 15 days’ interim bail, citing his father’s poor health and need for care. He must post a Rs 20,000 bond, stay reachable, avoid witnesses, and report to police alternately.