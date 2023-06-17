Man who accused IAS officer of harassment arrested: Birla

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Friday claimed that a man who had accused senior IAS officer YVVJ Rajasekhar of harassment has been arrested by the city police. The Delhi Police, however, denied Birla’s arrest charge, saying he was called only for enquiry.



Addresing a press conference at the assembly complex, the deputy speaker alleged that Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena is “protecting” Special Secretary (Services) Rajasekhar who has also been accused of corruption.

There was no immediate reaction either from the LG office or Rajasekhar to the allegations.

Nakul Kashyap, who has alleged that Rajasekhar subjected him to “harassment and caste abuse” was “arrested” by the Delhi Police on Thursday, the same day he was supposed to appear before police to

submit a statement in the case, Birla claimed.

“Kashyap was arrested by the Delhi Police last night. The IAS officer was summoned by the SC/ST committee (of the assembly) on June 13 but he did not show up. He tried to force Kashyap in withdrawing his complaint,” the deputy speaker alleged. The SC/ST committee had also written to the Delhi Police on June 14 to provide security to Kashyap, she said.

“Kashyap was supposed to give his statement in front of the Delhi Police at 2 pm on Friday but he was arrested yesterday night. This is being done with the support of the Delhi LG. This proves how they obstruct the work of people working in the Delhi government. The LG is shielding officials,” Birla said.

However, a senior police officer said, “He (Kashyap) is the complainant in the matter and was called for enquiry.”

Kashyap had earlier complained that he went to meet Rajasekhar regarding his application for appointment on compassionate grounds but the officer “misbehaved” with him and “used words about Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) people that he should not have said”.

Kashyap’s father had died while he was on duty at state-run LNJP Hospital here.

Rajasekhar, in his complaint filed at IP Estate police station, sought registration of an FIR against Kashyap for making “false and frivolous” allegations against him.