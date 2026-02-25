Man wanted in murder case held after encounter

GREATER NOIDA: A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Greater Noida was arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Monu, a resident of Luksar village, was allegedly involved in the murder of 27-year-old Nitin, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Luksar village on Tuesday over

an old rivalry.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said teams tracked the accused to Puari village following a tip-off. When surrounded, he allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape.

Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring and arresting him. A country-made pistol and cartridges were seized. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.