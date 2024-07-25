Man wanted in murder case held

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man, wanted in a murder case, was arrested from the Jagatpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Vineet Malik (42) and was working with Ordinance Factory in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to police, Malik, along with his relatives, shot dead Laakhan Singh on June 5, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

“We received a tip-off that the accused was present in Jagatpuri area here and laid a trap. Later, Malik was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.