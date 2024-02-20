Man wanted in murder and robbery cases held in Jama Masjid area

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with cases of murder and robbery was arrested in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, police said on Monday.



The accused identified as Devender Kumar was on the run for nearly a decade and had a reward of Rs 50,000, they said.

A complainant reported in November 2014 that his father, who was a businessman in Chandni Chowk area, was found dead in his house in Chipiwada, Jama Masjid area, police said.

“We got to know during investigation that he was strangulated to death by his driver and his associates, who had fled with a huge amount of money. During investigation, two accused persons namely Rajbir and Sarvesh were

arrested but one of their associate Devender was absconding since then,” said a senior police officer.

The police said they got an input that the accused is working in a factory somewhere in Pandav Nagar, Ghaziabad.

“A team was formed and a raid was conducted in the factory where the accused person was found working as a labourer. He was

apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Devender confessed to the crime during interrogation, he added.

“He had hidden himself at his relatives and friends houses in UP and was continuously changing his places. After declaration as absconder

by the court and reward from police, he cut all his connections from his relatives and friends,” Goel said.