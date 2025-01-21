Man wanted in multiple exam fraud cases arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in multiple cheating cases in which he duped several people by promising to secure their children’s selection in competitive exams, an official said on Monday. Police said the accused, Sanjeev Jha, who was also a proclaimed offender, was arrested by the cyber cell team of the crime branch.

“Jha was duping parents of students with false promises of guaranteed selection in competitive exams,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The officer explained that Jha’s modus operandi involved posing as a faculty member at the Defense Career Academy in Delhi Cantonment, claiming to have voluntarily retired from the Indian Army and served in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“Leveraging these false credentials, he lured parents into paying large sums, ranging between Rs 20 to 25 lakh, by promising to help their children secure guaranteed selection in the NDA and other government exams,” said the officer. The accused, wanted in a case at Ranjeet Nagar Police Station, was apprehended in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on January 18. Jha, a B.Sc graduate and teacher, turned to fraud due to financial hardships after his parents’ death, duping victims with fraudulent schemes.