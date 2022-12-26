Man wanted in 4 dozen criminal cases arrested following gun battle in Noida

Noida: A wanted criminal has been nabbed by Gautam Buddh Nagar police following a gun battle from Beta-II police station area of Greater Noida, said police officials on Sunday. Cops said that the accused was wanted in over four dozen cases of loot, theft, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.



According to police, on early Sunday morning, the gun fight took place between Beta-2 police team and a wanted vehicle thief from Gautam Budh Nagar near the drain in front of Radisson Hotel. The accused identified as Dushyant Chauhan's, resident of Baraula under Sector 49 of Noida was arrested. He has been arrested after being shot in leg during retaliatory firing from police.

"The accused is the kingpin of the famous Santro car theft gang in Gautam Budh Nagar, who, along with his co-accused, earns illegal money by stealing old cars, dismantling them into parts and selling them in market. About 40-50 incidents of theft of four wheeler, have been carried out by the accused," Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

Police said that an accomplice of the arrested accused has escaped from the spot and combing operation is on for his arrest. Police have recovered a Santro with a stolen number plate, one countrymade pistol, .315 bore cartridges from the possession of the injured accused.

"The injured miscreant is being sent to the hospital for treatment and will be sent to jail after producing before the court," the DCP added.