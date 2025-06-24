Man wanted for murder caught after shootout

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, Ritik alias Rohit alias Billu, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Staff after a brief exchange of gunfire near Prem Bari Pull.

Ritik, who was shot in the leg, is accused in a June 10 robbery-cum-murder case where victim Amit Kumar was fatally stabbed. While three juveniles were earlier apprehended, Ritik had

been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, police tracked him to Shaheed Udham Singh Park on June 23. When ordered to stop, he opened fire, prompting Head Constable Sachin Chikara to retaliate in self-defence. A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered. Ritik was hospitalised and later confessed to the crime.

He has a criminal history involving armed robbery and theft and was out on bail since July 2024. A second FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.