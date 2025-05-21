Man used fake trading app to dupe investors of ₹48L: Cops

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a mastermind behind a widespread online investment scam that defrauded victims of approximately 48 lakh rupees under the guise of the “Aditya Birla Group Investment Group.”

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station Outer North.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Sharma (29) resident of Vangaon, Palghar, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the arrest follows a detailed investigation into a fake trading app that posed as part of the “Aditya Birla Group Investment Group,” luring unsuspecting investors via Instagram and WhatsApp.

The case began when Vinay Singhal filed a complaint after being duped into transferring money to multiple bank accounts, enticed by promises of high returns shown on a counterfeit trading platform.

An FIR under Section 318(4) BNS was registered on March 17. Investigators soon identified three interlinked complaints with similar patterns of deception.

On May 16, a raid was conducted in Vangaon, Palghar district, Maharashtra by a team led by Inspector Govind Singh and supervised by ACP Dinesh Kumar and Addl. DCP Nirav Patel. The team seized key evidence, including phones, a laptop, debit cards, pendrives, cheque books, a bank passbook, and Rs 80,000 in cash. Accused Sharma, previously arrested for cyber fraud, is linked to 46 NCRP complaints.