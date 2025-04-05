Man tries to run over cop who stopped car with no number plate

FARIDABAD: A constable was nearly run over by a car with tinted windows and no number plate during a vehicle check near a metro turn. The driver, Sahil Kaushik of Dabua Colony, ignored the signal to stop and made three attempts to hit the constable, including near a roundabout and on Dabua Road. Constable Sadiq chased the car with help from a passerby on a motorcycle. The car was eventually caught in a traffic jam, allowing police to arrest the driver. An FIR was registered based

on Sadiq’s complaint.