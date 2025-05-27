Man tries to kidnap boy to sexually assault him; in cop net after public intervenes

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was arrested in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram for allegedly attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a minor boy. Identified as Govind, he was caught fleeing with the child after locals raised an alarm.

Previously booked under POCSO in 2022, he confessed during interrogation.

The boy was rescued unharmed. Police are investigating Govind’s possible involvement in other similar offences.