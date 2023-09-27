Man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

A mentally unstable man succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault by a group of men who suspected him of stealing ‘prasad’ from a nearby Ganpati stall.

The Delhi Police received information about the incident through a PCR call and complaint from the victim’s father on Tuesday at Nand Nagri police station.

The victim is identified as Isar Mohammad (26), son of Abdul Wajid, resident of Sundar Nagri. The victim was working as a labourer and had four sisters, and his father is a fruit vendor.

According to the victim’s father, Isar had been accosted by a group of unidentified individuals at approximately 5 am on Tuesday.

They wrongly believed him to be a thief responsible for the disappearance of ‘prasad’ from a nearby Ganpati stall of G4 Block in Sunder Nagri.

Subsequently, they tied him to a pole and subjected him to a relentless beating, using sticks. Isar was able to identify some of his assailants as local boys residing near the area.

After enduring this horrific ordeal, Isar’s neighbour found him and transported him home on a rickshaw in the evening.

However, despite receiving medical attention from family members, Isar’s injuries proved fatal, and he tragically died at his residence in the evening of the same day.

According to the police, the victim’s father, devastated by the loss of his son, after taking advice from relatives, contacted the Police Control Room late at night, reporting the incident at 10:46 p.m.

Isar’s body was transported to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem.

The authorities have officially registered a murder case in connection with this harrowing incident and are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for Isar’s brutal assault.

Authorities have detained five men in this incident.

This tragedy has cast a shadow over the close-knit community of Sunder Nagri, as residents grapple with the senseless loss of a young man’s life.

The police are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation, and the community is uniting to demand justice for Isar and his grieving family.