Man thrashed to death in Uttam Nagar, two held, juvenile detained

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested and a juvenile was detained for allegedly thrashing a 26-year-old man to death in Uttam Nagar here, police said on Sunday.

While the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect old enmity to be the cause.

“A PCR call was received on Saturday regarding a man who received serious injuries after he was thrashed,” a senior police officer said. When the police reached the spot, the PCR team had already taken Karan to Safdarjung Hospital.

Karan was declared dead on arrival, he said. A family member of the victim told the reporters that the accused dragged Karan out of the house and thrashed him. “The accused first hit him with sticks mercilessly and kicked him. They jumped on his chest when he was gasping for life and fled, ” he said.