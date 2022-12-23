Man thrashed on suspicion of theft

ghaziabad: A man was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed at a dairy by four miscreants on suspicion of mobile theft. Police have registered a case and have formed teams to arrest the accused who are absconding at the moment.



As per police, the incident has been reported from Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on December 17. The victim, identified as Irshad (32), a native of Bareilly, told police that he is a roadside vendor.

"On early morning of December 17, I was sleeping in my room when four men, of two identified as Mohit and Monu, who runs a dairy on Gaushala road, came to my room and forcefully took me to they dairy," Irshad informed police in his complaint.

"They started making allegations that I have stolen their mobile phone but I kept on denying. They tied me with a tree inside the dairy and thrashed me mercilessly," he further stated.

The victim also mentioned that a few customers at dairy came and objected to what they were doing with me. "They let me leave after some people intervened. I was so traumatised after the incident as they had threatened kill me, that I didn't get courage to report the incident to police" the complaint reads.