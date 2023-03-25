Man sustains injuries after colleague hurls acid bottle at him

noida: A 28-year-old man sustained burn injuries on his neck and hands after his fellow colleague hurled a bottle full of acid on him outside their office in Phase-3 area of Noida. While police have arrested the accused after registering an FIR against him, the victim was discharged from hospital after getting treatment and his condition is stable now.

The incident took place on the evening of March 21st outside the company situated in sector 67 of Noida. Lalit, a native of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh alleged attacked his colleague Karan with acid. He told police that he procured acid from a battery shop.

“Police had received information on Tuesday evening that a man has allegedly attacked another man with acid. Police team rushed to the spot and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. While doctors stated his condition to be stable, an FIR under section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC against Lalit,” Amit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police-I, Noida said.

Police investigations have found that the suspect was jealous of the victim due to his close friendship with a female colleague.

“Preliminary investigations into the case have highlighted that Lalit didn’t like Karan being into a close friendship with a fellow female colleague and he threw acid on him in a fit of rage. While the Lalit has been arrested by police on Thursday, the woman’s statements are being recorded to find out if she was also being molested by the accused. Further investigations into the case are underway and appropriate actions will be taken up,” Singh added.