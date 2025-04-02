Man summoned for smoking during virtual proceedings apologises to court

New Delhi: A man summoned by a court here for smoking during a virtual proceedings on March 25 has apologised, saying he had forgotten to disconnect the video.

District Judge Shiv Kumar had summoned the applicant, Sushil Kumar, noting that he was seen smoking on the video-conferencing (VC) when the court was dictating the order sheet and that Kumar had left when asked by the court staff about his misconduct.

In the proceedings dated March 29, the court noted Kumar’s submissions that “he forgot to switch off the video, and he was not aware that his video was visible to the court as well as to the persons who were on VC on that day.”

It noted that, according to Kumar, he did not intend to breach the court’s decorum by smoking during the proceedings. “Applicant submits that he is apologising to the court that his mistake is not intentional and he may be pardoned and he undertakes that he will not repeat this conduct in the future,” the court noted.

Directing Kumar to file an affidavit containing his submissions, the court posted the matter to April 21 for further proceedings.