Man suffers heart attack during Ramlila performance, dies

NEW DELHI: In a heartbreaking incident during a Ramleela performance in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara district, an artist tragically collapsed and passed away while portraying the role of Lord Ram.



The artist, identified as 45-year-old Sushil Kaushik, was in the middle of delivering his lines when he suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed on stage.

Kaushik, a property dealer by profession, had been performing with the Jai Shri Ramleela Committee in Jhilmil Colony’s Vishwakarma Nagar as part of the ongoing Navratri festivities.

As per reports, a large audience had gathered to witness the traditional play when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to revive him and confirmed that he had died from a suspected heart attack.

The unfortunate event was captured on video, which circulated on social media.

The footage shows Kaushik suddenly clutching his chest in discomfort, bowing as part of his performance, before retreating behind the stage, where he collapsed moments later.

Despite being placed on a ventilator at the hospital, doctors were unable to save him, and he was declared dead after an hour.

The exact date of the incident remains unclear, though his last rites were performed the following Sunday at Ram Bodh Ghat in Jwala Nagar.