Man struck on head with brick for asking repayment of Rs 100

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old prime suspect for the murder of a 27-year-old man over a repayment of Rs 100.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Narela Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Bunty (27), son of Ravi. a resident of Dada Mai Colony, Bankner, Delhi. The accused has been identified as Aman alias Raj (22).

According to the police reports, the accused was apprehended following a high-stakes investigation, with crucial evidence including the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes were successfully recovered.

On February 15, police responded to a distress call regarding a dead body found behind the Rice Mill in Vishal Bagh, Bawana Road, Delhi.

The victim, a male aged 25-30 years, was initially unidentifiable, and no local residents could provide any leads.

A door-to-door survey was swiftly conducted, and two days later, the deceased was identified as Bunty.

A special team was formed to investigate the case, led by SHO Rajender Singh Gurjar and supervised by ACP/Narela.

The dedicated officers HC Abhisek Khatri, HC Naveen, HC Balkishan, and Ct Mohit worked tirelessly, reviewing over 140 CCTV camera footage.

The suspect had attempted to evade detection by avoiding mobile phone use, but the police employed technical surveillance and meticulous investigative efforts to track

him down.

Following an exhaustive search, police identified Aman alias Raj as the key suspect. His movements were traced, leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, he confessed that the crime resulted from a dispute over 100 rupees. He had refused to repay the small amount, and an argument escalated into violence, ultimately leading to Bunty’s murder.

In a significant breakthrough, police recovered the murder weapon along with the blood-stained clothes worn by Aman during the crime.

These pieces of evidence are expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring justice for the victim. The investigation remains active as authorities pursue further leads. Narela Police vow a thorough probe, ensuring justice. With the accused in custody and key evidence secured, efforts continue to uncover all aspects of the crime.