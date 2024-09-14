Man strangles his wife to death in Rohini, surrenders before police

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man surrendered himself at the local police station here after allegedly strangling his wife to death at their house in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area on Friday early morning, officials said.



The accused identified as Ram Kumar, a native of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had come to Delhi with his wife Kanchan, a year ago for a job, they said.

A senior police officer said Kumar and Kanchan got married seven years ago but their relationship had gone sour in the past few months.

On Thursday night the duo had a fight over an issue at their rented accommodation in Prashant Vihar. While Kanchan was sleeping, Kumar strangled her to death with the help of her scarf.

The officer said Kumar then, walked to the Prashant Vihar police station and confessed his crime in the wee hours

on Friday. A police team was immediately sent to her house where his wife was found lying on the bed. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police took Kumar into their custody where he revealed that he was upset due to the regular fights with his wife.

He also told police that his wife was active on social media platforms despite his objections and he used to suspect her fidelity.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the family members of the victim were informed, the officer added. Police said a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.