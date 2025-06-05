Man strangled for opposing cousin’s affair; accused held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for the murder of an individual over a dispute involving the victim’s sister. The incident was reported to Bindapur Police Station via a PCR call. The deceased was identified as Akhilesh, and the accused as Nitish Dass (24), son of Umesh Ravi Dass. Both were residents of JJ Colony, Sector 3, Dwarka. According to the police, a joint team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Bindapur Police Station cracked the case. Nitish was traced and apprehended from his native village in Nawada district, Bihar.

The case was registered on May 9, when the victim’s father, Baleshwar Dass, reported that his son had been found strangled outside his rented house. An FIR (No. 309/25) under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed. In light of the gravity of the crime, DCP Dwarka directed the formation of a joint team, supervised by ACP Ramavtar and ACP Usha Kumari. CCTV footage was reviewed, and local inquiries carried out. A suspect, later confirmed to be Nitish Dass, was seen in the area on the night of the murder. Acting on a tip-off received on May 11, the police learned Nitish had fled to Bihar. He was arrested on May 14.

During questioning, Nitish confessed to strangling Akhilesh with an iron wire after an argument over his relationship with Nisha, the deceased’s cousin. Akhilesh reportedly opposed the relationship and had issued threats. Nitish admitted to disposing of the body near Akhilesh’s home before fleeing Delhi the next morning. The police recovered the iron wire and the clothing worn during the murder. Nitish, who holds a bachelor’s degree, has no previous criminal record. Further investigation is ongoing.

