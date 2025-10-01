Man steals gold bangles by posing as key-maker

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Nishan Singh (40), a resident of Bondarapura, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly posing as a locksmith to steal gold ornaments worth several lakhs from a woman’s house.

The complainant, who met Singh on September 15, allowed him inside to fix a lock. Claiming he needed water, he broke open an almirah, stole four gold bangles, and left behind a broken key before fleeing.

An FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at DBG Road Police Station.

Following technical and manual surveillance, Singh was traced and arrested near Kashmiri Gate on September 28.

He cited financial hardship and a background in farming as reasons for the crime. The stolen gold remains missing, and investigations continue.