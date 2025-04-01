Man stages burglary at own house to repay loans, apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man, who had reported a burglary at his house in Uttam Nagar, was arrested after it was found that he had staged the crime to repay his mounting debts, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Butta Singh, worked as an AC technician and owned a shop in Sewak Park, he said.

Facing financial losses and struggling to repay loans, he allegedly stole gold jewellery from his house and reported a fake burglary, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “Butta Singh had lodged a complaint on March 21, stating that between 3 pm and 6 pm, unidentified people had stolen a gold necklace set, a gold mangalsutra, two gold rings, a gold chain and Rs 45,000 in cash from his residence.”

A case was registered at Uttam Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the probe, Singh’s wife told police that around the time of the incident, she had left home to buy groceries, while her husband was out for work and children in school. When she returned, the jewellery was found missing.

Investigators found no forced entry, and CCTV showed only Singh entering and leaving. Confronted with evidence, he admitted stealing jewellery to repay debts. Police recovered some gold.