Man stabs woman, her parents after she starts avoiding him

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman and her parents.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Khyala Police Station. The accused Abhishek has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, around 9 am, and led to the registration of a case of “Attempt to Murder” at the Khyala Police Station.

According to initial reports, the accused Abhishek visited the victim’s house that morning. He attacked her with a knife after an argument escalated.

When her parents intervened to save their daughter, Abhishek turned on them, inflicting injuries on both.

The parents were injured while attempting to stop the attack, which took place inside the family’s residence. Immediate police assistance was sought, and Abhishek was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Investigations into the case revealed that Abhishek and the victim were previously friends, having worked together at a salon in Rajouri Garden.

Their relationship reportedly soured over the last few months, with the victim starting to distance herself from Abhishek, which apparently enraged him.

This strained friendship is believed to have been a motivating factor behind the violent attack.

Eyewitnesses and neighbors reported hearing loud screams from the house and rushed to the scene, where they saw the accused fleeing.

The victim and her parents were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. While their injuries are not life-threatening, they are currently under medical observation.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the full details of the incident. The case has drawn significant attention

due to the brutality of the attack and the involvement of a

personal dispute that spiraled into violence.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation will follow, and further legal proceedings will take place as the case progresses.