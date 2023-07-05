Man stabs vagabond to death for illicit affair with wife, held

New Delhi: A man allegedly stabbed a vagabond to death suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with his wife in northeast Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday the accused has been arrested, they said.



According to police, Mansarovar Park Police Station received information on Monday that an unknown person was stabbed at Nathu Colony Chowk underpass and that he was later declared brought dead.

An eyewitness said the deceased was a vagabond and used to live on the footpath of Nathu Colony underpass, police said. Heera, a resident of Ashok Nagar, stabbed him by a beer bottle around 10.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had suspicion that the victim had an illicit relationship with his wife. On Monday, he got enraged and attacked the deceased with a beer bottle, the DCP said. Forensic experts have gathered exhibits from the spot, including a beer bottle, police said. A murder case was registered on Tuesday as per the eyewitness’ statement and the accused was arrested, police said.

Man dies after being thrashed in Wazirabad, 1 held: Police

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident a 43-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by another man in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Manoj (35), a resident of Sant Nagar, has been arrested, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases. A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station regarding a quarrel. On reaching the spot, police found Parvinder, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, in an injured condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The statement of eyewitness Girish Babu has been recorded where he has said Parvinder was mercilessly thrashed by Manoj with a stick, the DCP informed. A preliminary probe has revealed that the quarrel broke out between the deceased and the accused after they brushed past each other while walking on a road. Following a verbal spat during which the deceased abused the accused, the latter allegedly caught hold of a wooden plank and hit the former.