Man stabs brother’s wife to death in city

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was brutally murdered late Wednesday night in South-West Delhi’s Kapashera area by her 32-year-old brother-in-law over an illicit relationship with her.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kapashera Police Station. The deceased was identified as Rita Yadav (28) wife of Ambuj Yadav, and the accused identified as Shivam Yadav (32), both resident of Kapashera Delhi.

According to the Police reports, a PCR call was received at 10:38 pm on Wednesday, alerting authorities to the murder of a woman at her residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered that the victim, identified as Rita Yadav, had been fatally stabbed.

The suspect, brother-in-law, Shivam Yadav, was reported missing from the crime scene.

Initial investigations revealed that Shivam Yadav had an illicit relationship with the deceased, which likely contributed to the fatal confrontation.

A violent quarrel reportedly broke out between

the two on the evening of the murder, culminating in Shivam stabbing Rita multiple times

in a fit of rage.

The deceased Rita Yadav, who worked as a receptionist at a private company, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Her husband, Ambuj Yadav, employed at Flipkart’s Bamdoli office, was not present at the time of the attack. The suspect, Shivam, also worked at the same company.

Crime scene investigators, along with a forensic team, collected evidence from the site, and a case was immediately registered an FIR for murder. The authorities launched a manhunt for Shivam, deploying multiple raiding teams to locate him.

In a significant development on the morning of Thursday, at approximately 8:30 am, police received information from Delhi Cantt Railway Police Station about an unidentified injured man found on the railway tracks near Bijwasan Railway Station.

The man, admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition, was later identified as the suspect, Shivam Yadav. He remains unconscious and under medical supervision, with his condition described as critical.

While the motive for the murder appears to be linked to their strained personal relationship, further

investigation is ongoing. Police are probing all aspects of the case and will proceed with legal actions once Shivam’s condition stabilises.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Kapashera community, where the Yadav family was relatively well-known.