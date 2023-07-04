Man stabbed to death over Rs 300

New Delhi: The Central District Police has successfully solved the murder of a man in Ranjeet Nagar who was killed over a mere sum of Rs 300. The investigation led to the swift arrest of four accused persons, including the main culprit, officials said on Monday.



The arrested accused have been identified as Pramod (18), Rajnish (18), Amit Kumar (18), and Roshan Singh (19), all residents of Sangam Colony.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi said that the incident occurred on Sunday, around 4:15 PM, when a distress call was received by the Police Control Room (PCR) at Ranjeet Nagar police station.

The call reported a stabbing incident at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar, Naraina Vihar. Upon reaching the scene, the police found that the injured person had already been taken to Metro Hospital by members of the public, but he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was identified as Abhishek alias Golu (20), a resident of Sangam Colony.

According to eyewitness statements provided by Narender Paswan, the victim’s maternal uncle, a group of 3-4 boys chased Abhishek before apprehending and assaulting him. One of the assailants, identified as Pramod, subsequently pulled out a knife and stabbed Abhishek multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Upon witnessing the attack, Paswan rushed to help his nephew, prompting the assailants to flee towards the nearby railway line. Abhishek was immediately rushed to the hospital, but his injuries proved fatal, Sain said.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under sections 302/34 of the IPC and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Police teams conducted raids at the suspects’ residences but initially failed to locate them. However, with the assistance of local intelligence and technical mapping, Rajnish, Amit Kumar, and Roshan Singh were apprehended in Noida while attempting to flee. Pramod, the prime suspect, was later traced and arrested on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway as he tried to escape on a bus bound for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, DCP Central confirmed. During the interrogation, all four accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. Pramod revealed that he and Abhishek were friends and had been playing cards in a nearby park. Abhishek had lost Rs 300 to Pramod and subsequently demanded its return.

A heated argument ensued, escalating into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, Pramod, accompanied by Rajnish, Amit Kumar, and Roshan Singh, chased down Abhishek near a meat shop in Sangam Colony, where Pramod stabbed him with a knife, the official said.

Crucial evidence, including the knife used in the crime, blood-stained clothes, and the recovered sum of Rs 300 from Pramod, was seized during the investigation, Sain added.