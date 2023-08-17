Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, four arrested

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another over a petty dispute in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Himanshu Sharma (20), Gaurav (18), Himanshu (18) and Ranjeet Kumar (28), residents of Saboli, they said. On Monday, police got information that a person had died and another was injured. They reached the hospital and found that an altercation took place over a petty issue in which the victims suffered injuries, police said Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, police identified the culprits and arrested Sharma, they said. On his instance, three other accused were also apprehended from Saboli area. The weapon of offence — a knife — has been recovered from Gaurav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The accused admitted that they committed the crime to prove their supremacy in the area, the DCP added.