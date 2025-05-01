Man stabbed to death in Adarsh Nagar area; minor apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man with a criminal background was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile in the Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11:50 pm on Tuesday near the railway line leading to Azadpur village, they said.

“We received an information from BJRM Hospital about a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, team identified the deceased as Hemant alias Happy was declared brought dead at 12:40 am,” said the police officer.

Initial investigations revealed that Hemant, who is a history-sheeter, was walking with two companions when he had an altercation with a minor of Azadpur. During the heated exchange, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Hemant in the left side of his chest and arm.

Police said the accused was apprehended shortly after the incident and the weapon of offence has been recovered.

“We have registered an FIR at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and involvement of any additional suspects. Police are also verifying the backgrounds of the accused and the victim’s companions. Further investigation is underway,” said the police officer.