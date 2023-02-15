Man stabbed to death following argument: Cops

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people following an argument in west Delhi’s Nangloi area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday evening, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Vishal Malik was returning from the gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his bike touched the latter’s mini bus, police said.

According to police, the RTV driver called his friends and they thrashed Vishal. An injured Vishal then reached the Nangloi police station and filed a complaint.

Vishal later sent his brother Sahil Malik to the spot to get his bike. The accused caught hold of Sahil and stabbed him to death, they said.

“Sahil was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media.

A senior police officer said three people have been detained in connection with the incident. The identification of other accused persons is underway and efforts are being made to arrest them, he added.