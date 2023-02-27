Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in east Delhi

New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death when he resisted a robbery attempt at a flat in Laxmi Nagar where he was present with his friends, police said.



The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said.

On Friday around 8.25 pm, police got a call saying there was a stabbing at a flat in Vijay Block of Laxmi Nagar.

Police found that the flat was being used by one Vinay Kumar and his associates Atul Kumar, Sahil, and Nitesh Kashyap, for a business of door-to-door sale of items, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

At the time of the incident, One Mahi alias Gauri and one Sunil alias Sheikh Yasin Ali were also found present in the flat.

Around 6 pm on Friday, one Himanshu Pandit alias Bouncer, along with his associates, barged inside the flat and tried to rob Atul Kumar and Sunil of their cash brandishing a knife and a pistol.

When Atul Kumar and Sunil resisted the robbers, they were stabbed, police said.

The two men were rushed to Hedgewar hospital where Sunil was declared brought dead.

After the incident, four people — Bhagirath alias Ranu, Devesh Tyagi, Dinesh Parena, Amit Yadav — were arrested and one juvenile was apprehended, police said.

When he was confronted by police, Himanshu alias bouncer jumped off a roof and got injured. He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

The investigation has also revealed that the flat was being used for the illegal trafficking of women. A separate legal action is being taken in the matter, police said.