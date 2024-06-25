Man stabbed to death by two friends, 1 absconding

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area, police said on Monday. The victim, Raj Kapoor, was found in a pool of blood with stab injuries at his friend Kishan’s residence, a police officer. According to the officer, Kapoor had come to the rented accommodation of his friend Kishan, where two of their other friends, Prahlad and Bablu were already present.

All four were drinking alcohol when a comment made by Prahlad on Kapoor’s wife caused a row between the two. As it escalated, Prahlad and Bablu allegedly stabbed Kapoor and fled. Kishan rushed Kapoor to the hospital where he was declared dead. Police have caught Prahlad and are looking for Bablu.